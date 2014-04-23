Absolute Smile Now Offering Invisible Braces for Spring 2014

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Absolute Smile is now offering invisible braces for spring 2014. Braces are an effective option for patients of any age who wish to adjust crooked teeth, fix spacing issues, and correct overbites or underbites. Patients whose adult teeth have fully grown in – usually by the early teens, sometimes as young as 12 – are prime candidates for invisible braces. The dentists at Absolute Smile can tell patients if their teeth are fully developed.



Mild to moderate cases of crooked or misaligned teeth can be corrected easily with the use of invisible braces, while more extreme cases may necessitate traditional metal braces. In fact, most instances of any misalignment problem can be solved with invisible braces depending on the severity.



Prior dental work also factors into patients’ eligibility for invisible braces. Those with crowns and bridges may or may not be candidates. Patients currently using traditional braces may be able to switch if they desire. The dentists at Absolute Smile will be able to determine quickly whether patients with prior dental work or current dental appliances should use invisible braces.



The benefits of invisible braces are numerous, but convenience is one of the main reasons patients choose this ever-improving technology. Unlike traditional metal braces, invisible braces are easy to remove and clean. However, Absolute Smile only recommends invisible braces to patients who plan on wearing them virtually 24 hours per day, removing them only to clean the device and brush and floss teeth.



For more information on invisible braces visit Absolute Smile online or call 1-800-SMILE-47



About Absolute Smile

Absolute Smile is dedicated to helping people create and maintain an unforgettable, radiant and healthy smile. The dentists are skilled in all the latest techniques of family, cosmetic and implant dentistry. For over 10 years, the dentists of Absolute Smile have been providing patients with high-quality, pain-free dentistry. The doctors of Absolute Smile combine innovative technology with gentle and skilled techniques in order to provide their patients with comfortable, safe, and affective dental care. Absolute Smile proves that quality can be affordable. Each location in Pennsylvania provides patients with spacious waiting rooms, professional front-desk coordinators, and comfortable treatment rooms with state-of-the-art equipment.



For more information, please visit http://www.myabsolutesmile.com/.