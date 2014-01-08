Absolute Smile Now Offering Limited Time Offer on Veneers

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Absolute Smile is pleased to announce they are now offering a limited time offer for veneers. For a limited time, patients who call 1-800-SMILE-47 to schedule an appointment for veneers will receive an additional 20% off. By offering unmatched patient service and monthly specials on dental procedures, Absolute Smile has become the most sought-after choice for those considering having cosmetic dentistry work done in Bucks County, Northeast Philadelphia, South Philadelphia and Chester, PA. Absolute Smile also has a practice located in the JCC Klein Branch of Philadelphia.



Patients usually consider dental veneers because they can help solve a wide range of cosmetic dental issues including discoloration and wear & tear from having teeth cracked or chipped. Dental veneers are also beneficial for those who may have abnormal spacing in between their teeth. By choosing dental veneers, patients will have a million-dollar smile that looks natural. Due to the evolution of cosmetic dental procedures, veneers have become an ideal choice for patients who wish to preserve the natural structure of their teeth.



There is no need for patients to wait to achieve the smile of their dreams. Patients can feel free to schedule an appointment today. The doctors at Absolute Smile have been applying dental veneers to patients for many years. Each doctor receives countless hours of cosmetic dentistry training throughout the year to remain up-to-date with the latest advancements in the industry. When scheduling an appointment with the doctors of Absolute Smile, patients can take comfort in the fact that they are dealing with true professionals who understand the science and art of cosmetic dentistry. More information on dental veneers, along with other cosmetic dentistry procedures, can be found by visiting the Absolute Smile website.



About Absolute Smile

Absolute Smile is dedicated to helping people create and maintain an unforgettable, radiant and healthy smile. The dentists are skilled in all the latest techniques of family, cosmetic and implant dentistry. For over 10 years, the dentists of Absolute Smile have been providing patients with high-quality, pain-free dentistry. The doctors of Absolute Smile combine innovative technology with gentle and skilled techniques in order to provide their patients with comfortable, safe, and affective dental care. Absolute Smile proves that quality can be affordable. Each location in Pennsylvania provides patients with spacious waiting rooms, professional front-desk coordinators, and comfortable treatment rooms with state-of-the-art equipment.



For more information, please visit http://www.myabsolutesmile.com/.