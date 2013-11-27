Absolute Smile Now Offering Website Special on Dental Implants

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Absolute Smile is pleased to announce they are now offering a website special for patients interested in receiving dental implants. Currently, the family dental practice with locations in Bucks County, Northeast Philadelphia, South Philadelphia, Chester and JCC Klein, is offering patients 25% off. Those interested in receiving dental implants can mention the online special while scheduling an appointment. To schedule an appointment, please call 1-800-SMILE-47.



Those who are considering dental implants may be experiencing missing or lost teeth. Absolute Smile employs dedicated staffs of professionally-trained dentists who make patients feel comfortable during the procedure and will restore their oral appearance. No other treatment has been proven to be as functionally effective and natural as dental implants have, which is why the procedure is one of the most requested procedures in the dental community around the country.



Implants are used for much more than just to improve a smile. In just one visit to Absolute Smile in Philadelphia, Bucks County, Chester of Huntington Valley, patients will improve their overall quality of life. After leaving Absolute Smile family dental practice, patients will look and feel more attractive and engage in conversation more confidently.



With the latest advancements in dental technology, it is possible for anyone to have straight, white, healthy teeth. All they need to do is schedule an appointment with Absolute Smile. For those interested in learning about how dental implants can affect a person’s life, Absolute Smile offers a wide range of informational material on their website. Before scheduling appointment, individuals can read more about dental implants and decide if the procedure is right for what they are experiencing.



About Absolute Smile

Absolute Smile is dedicated to helping people create and maintain an unforgettable, radiant and healthy smile. The dentists are skilled in all the latest techniques of family, cosmetic and implant dentistry. For over 10 years, the dentists of Absolute Smile have been providing patients with high-quality, pain-free dentistry. The doctors of Absolute Smile combine innovative technology with gentle and skilled techniques in order to provide their patients with comfortable, safe, and affective dental care. Absolute Smile proves that quality can be affordable. Each location in Pennsylvania provides patients with spacious waiting rooms, professional front-desk coordinators, and comfortable treatment rooms with state-of-the-art equipment.



For more information, please visit http://www.myabsolutesmile.com/.