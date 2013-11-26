Absolute Vending Machines Introduces Vending Machines with Healthy Alternatives

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- According to a recent report, The USDA has finalized its nutrition standards for snack and beverages sold in schools through vending machines in an effort to meet nutrition standards for healthy eating. In response to this, the spokesperson for AbsoluteVending.net recently announced they now carry and stock LAUSD approved snacks and beverages for vending machines. Says their spokesperson, "When you need vending services for vending machines in elementary, middle or high schools in Los Angeles, then let us help by setting up a quote right away. We’re ready to start immediately and can give you an economical price!"



The spokesman goes on to say how quick and easy it to set schools up with vending machines in Orange County. "Our customers, especially the schools, are always amazed at how quickly we can get them set up with quality machines. We often have customers calling in at the beginning of the school year, complaining about their outdated vending machines in Anaheim. We are able to help them out in no time at all."



Absolute Vending provides schools with foods to help children stay healthy, helping fight childhood obesity. Says the Absolute Vending spokesperson, "Unhealthy foods undermine children's diets, often contributing to lifelong health problems. With foods such as bagel bars, frozen yogurts, and organic dried apple chips, children are being set up for success with vending machines in San Fernando Valley schools."



With a variety of machines to choose from, the spokesperson for the company says they have a number of machines to fit any location or need. Says the vending company spokesperson, "Whether you want beverage only units that will consistently keep your products cold, never failing to dispense your products or you're looking for combo machines which will dispense both drinks and snacks, we have state-of-the-art units available for placement in your schools or by your sidelines."



The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently finalized its updated nutrition standards for snacks and beverages sold in schools through vending machines, school stores, a la carte, snack bars, and on-campus fundraisers. - See more at: http://civileats.com/2013/08/19/big-changes-coming-to-school-vending-machines/#sthash.agmsC5YR.dpuf.



About AbsoulteVending.net

Serving all of the southern California and southern Nevada regions, Absolute Vending prides itself on top notch service and delivery on time, every time. They offer a large, customizable menu for commercial businesses and are able to cater to lists of approved only snacks for vending machines in schools.