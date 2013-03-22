AbsoluteAcneInfo.com Offers Alternatives to Medications for Acne Sufferers

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- According to statistics released, 50 million Americans suffer from acne and 95% of all people will experience acne in one form or fashion at some point in their lives. While some people turn to medications for relief from the clogged pores, sores and blackheads, a growing trend says Dan Thomas, author of AbsoluteAcneInfo.com, is to find natural acne treatments, to avoid the many side effects associated with prescription medicines.



Says Thomas, "The new trend in medical circles is to discuss acne as a hormonal imbalance. The previous trend was to talk about pores getting clogged by sebum. Unfortunately, neither of these are causes. That's the purpose of this site, to help consumers find out about the dangerous side effects of prescription medicines. Next is the main part of this site which is our step by step natural treatment guide. You will find an extensive resource for getting yourself on the right track to a healthier lifestyle and fantastic skin with this plan. This is the large overview guide of the entire process."



Thomas gives an example of benzoyl peroxide. "With various forms of acne striking teens as well as adults, benzoyl peroxide is one of the most common treatments for acne. Many of the products on the market today contain benzoyl peroxide including popular lotions, soaps, gels and creams. Most of these acne treatments are sold over the counter under such manufacturer names as Neutrogena Acne, Benoxyl, Clear by Design, PanOxyl, Clean & Clear, Clearasil and Oxy. As a peeling agent, one of the most common side effects of benzoyl peroxide for acne treatment is the fact that it tends to irritate the skin. Depending on the user, this irritation can range from slight to more severe. Benzoyl peroxide can also cause the following conditions: blistering, crusting or swelling of the skin, severe burning or redness of the skin, skin rash, darkening or lightening of the skin and discoloration of hair as well as fabrics. And this is suppose to cure you?"



"Healthy eating is truly one of the best cures around for acne. The simple fact of the matter is that sugar is one of the primary foods that cause acne to flare up. Sugar causes blood sugar levels to rise immediately to very high levels. One interesting thing about sugar is that there is often what are known as “sugar pimples” within 12 hours of eating some significant amount of sugar. This has been noticed by nearly every acne sufferer who gets serious about learning their body’s reactions to things. In addition, what is even more interesting is that sugar is also the main cause, not just of small sugar pimples, but the deep cystic acne as well. When consumers cut out table sugar as well as the foods that turn to sugar in the body, they will cut out the acne, too." Says Thomas.



About AbsoluteAcneInfo.com

AbsoluteAcneInfo.com is an online guide providing visitors with a one-stop source for dealing with acne naturally. It provides a supplementary guide, natural acne treatments, acne treatments, acne remedies, diet suggestions, dietary supplements, book reviews, and step-by-step help to solve acne problems without resorting to medications.