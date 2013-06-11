Absolutely Affordable Bail Bonds Offers Tips and Suggestions About Father's Day for Inmates in Jail

Santa Barbara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Absolutely Affordable Bail Bonds Santa Barbara knows the difficulties of celebrating Father's Day when a family member is in custody. All around the nation, many families honor their patriarch with gifts or just spending time. Unfortunately this is very difficult if someone is jailed. However, there are ways to still show the person in custody that you care.



Father's Day is on a Sunday and Absolutely Affordable Bail Bonds will be open as always. We are ready to help 24-hours a day. There may be no better gift to give someone than freedom and a bail bond is an option for some. Our company is located only minutes away from Santa Barbara County Jail. We make the process quick, convenient, and affordable. Looking for the lowest rate? Look no further. We can save you as much as 30-percent and offer interest-free financing with low payments.



Bail bonds are not always an option for inmates, specifically those who have been sentenced to a term. Nevertheless, there are alternative methods of contact. Santa Barbara County Jail allows inmates to call collect during certain parts of the day. A company called IC Solution provides service to this facility. Inmates are only allowed to make outgoing calls. Jail staff does not accept incoming calls nor do they take messages for incarcerated individuals. A key step to receiving a collect call is to first authorize your telephone number through the service provider. The website for the company is www.ICSolutions.com, which outlines the details of the procedure.



Visitation is another way to show you care. Santa Barbara County Jail has a schedule that is determined by the inmate's housing placement. When choosing to visit someone, be aware that physical contact is not possible. Upon entering the visitation area, one is taken to a semi-private booth. There is glass separating the inmate from the visitor. Phone receivers are installed on both sides, which allows verbal communication. A dress-code is in force, so it is best to contact the jail for restrictions. The visitation schedule does vary, so it is best to call the facility for further information.



Postcards can also be sent to inmates. The name and booking number of the person in custody is required when addressing the correspondence. Be advised that one cannot send homemade greeting cards, food items, packages, and obscene or pornographic material. Santa Barbara County Jail is located at 4436 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93110. You must call the jail to obtain the booking number before mailing the postcard.



Absolutely Affordable Bail Bonds in Santa Barbara will be open on Father's Day. Our local agents have been helping families for almost 45-years. We are happy to answer any questions about the bail bond process and will not try to sell you. There is no obligation to get free information. For families who have financial difficulties and want their loved one released, we offer finance plans. Experience the personal difference by calling us today.



