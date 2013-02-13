Abstract Canyon: Honest Tell-All Memoir by Kelly Oliver Urges Readers to Take Responsibility for Their Actions

Moat, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Few memoirs are as raw, frank and honest as that of Kelly Oliver. Having endured many tribulations and life-changing struggles, ‘Abstract Canyon’ exposes his personal thoughts and conflictions throughout. Aside from sharing his plight with others, Oliver hopes his book will raise debate and awareness for the often-ignored issue of psychological disorder.



Readers will quickly discover that, while put in many life-threatening situations, Oliver’s steadfast pursuit for happiness is truly unshakable.



Synopsis:



Written in a unique abstract style, Abstract Canyon is a memoir about the life of Kelly Oliver being born and raised in Moab Utah. Stories about the triumphs and struggles Kelly has endured in the young 28 years of his exciting random life. These stories about living with a severe head injury, psychological disorders, falling victim to verbal physical and sexual abuse, and overcoming years of drug and alcohol abuse, will leave readers feeling humbled, and full of incitement.



You will laugh, and cry while reading Abstract Canyon. Written from Kelly's own perspective and in his own words as if he was speaking to his readers face to face, Kelly has tried to give an example for others to compare themselves to.



Kelly wrote Abstract Canyon with the intention to inspire his readers, and attempt to create hope in those who may be lost or confused.



As the author explains, his book’s writing style offers those in need an opportunity to dip in and out at will.



“This book is unique because of the many different, random stories put together, the ‘abstract’ style it was written in from my own perspective as if I were talking to people face to face, and my ability to be humbled by my life experiences,” says Oliver.



He continues, “The stories have their serious sides, as well as comical sides which will offer a glimpse into the unforgettable personality of who I am.”



Oliver’s passion to help others stretches far beyond his book and far beyond even his own life.



“I’ve said many times that I would give up my own life willingly if it meant I could save others, and honestly I would,” he adds.



Now happily married to the love of his life and with a beautiful baby son, Oliver remains committed to raising awareness of issues that blighted his own life. Therefore, $0.35 from each paperback book will be donated to numerous organizations that contribute to the research of psychological disorders in children, adults and victims of abuse.



About the Author

The author lives in Moat, Utah.