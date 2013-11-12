Abstract Indigo Launches Free Web Design Consults in Light of E-Commerce Onslaught

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Statistics from the retail industry indicate annual worldwide e-commerce sales have exceeded $1.25 trillion and are expected to surge by at least another 30 percent with the onset of the holiday season. Facing this impending growth in demand, business owners are feeling an increased need to ensure their websites are able to support the oncoming onslaught of shoppers. London based web design firm, Abstract Indigo, has seen this trend building for some time. In light of this looming urgency, the company has launched a campaign to increase awareness of their free consultation services for enlightening e-commerce business owners on how their expert staff can improve the functionality of their websites.



Mark Roberts of Abstract Indigo confirmed, "We are well aware of the importance of fully functional e-commerce features, and we are happy to provide free initial consultations for potential clients with no obligations. During this conference, we will listen to the business owner's requirements, explain what we can do to meet their needs and answer any questions they may have. Those in London can meet with us in person if they wish, but we can also consult via phone, email, Skype or whatever works for them."



Abstract Indigo's website development services include a number of options for business owners. Their WordPress based web design offers a package devised specifically for e-commerce sites. WordPress is renowned for its versatile content management capabilities. This program allows users to quickly and easily update their websites at any time. Business owners can advertise sales, special promotions, new products, and other events when they choose and remove content in the same manner.



The company also offers Magento, acclaimed as one of the most outstanding e-commerce platforms on the market. Roberts explained their Magento platform is available in two versions, the Community and Enterprise editions. While the free Community edition is most suitable for start-up and smaller businesses, the Enterprise edition is designed for higher volume retail. Those whose needs are best met by the Community edition are able to upgrade as their company expands.



A majority of Abstract Indigo's current clientele state more than half their e-commerce sales originate from mobile devices; therefore, merchants find it imperative to present fully functional mobile friendly sites. The company's services include full cross-browser and cross-device testing and elimination of any glitches they find during the process. They ensure their clients' websites work flawlessly from any device or browser customers may be using.



Concluded Roberts, "We specialize in developing e-commerce websites that look great, are easy to use and are sure to convert visitors into customers. Our designs implement secure payment options for the safety of our clients as well as their customers, and we provide full support and maintenance after our projects are complete. We realize no two businesses are the same, and can customize our services to meet the needs of any client, regardless of how large or small their company may be."



About Abstract Indigo

Offering a full array of services for Web Design in London, Abstract Indigo works with companies of any size and nature. They help their clients create and maintain a strong online presence through various proven design concepts, SEO techniques, content management solutions, e-commerce platforms and customer support. Whether they simply need a more presentable website or fully functional e-commerce solutions, Abstract Indigo can ensure their clients reach their online goals.