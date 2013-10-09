Abstract Indigo Offers Web Design with the Customer in Mind

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- According to WorldWideWebSize.com, the indexed web contains a minimum of 4.45 billion pages, as of October 3, 2013. Thanks to this sheer volume, companies frequently struggle to have their website stand out from its many competitors. "Indigo Abstract understands this and works to create a clean, modern web design for each client, one which delights visitors," Mark Roberts, media spokesperson for the web design london firm, states.



Companies find they have different needs when it comes to their web design. Some companies discover an online brochure works better than a presentational web site while others find anything less than a complex site with complete e-commerce facilities won't do. "No matter what a client wants and needs from their site, Abstract Indigo Web Design Agency can build it," Roberts explains.



Every site created by Abstract Indigo comes with a clean, modern design and a Content Management System which allows the client to quickly and easily update his or her own content once the site is established. WordPress remains the CMS of choice thanks to its versatility, ease of use and outstanding SEO support. Customers learn it is easy to create pages with the help of this CMS and each site comes with a Contact Us form, social media buttons, a blog/news section and more.



"For those customers in need of more when it comes to their website, WordPress Advanced may be selected. With this option, customers receive SEO keyword research and on-page optimization along with Google Analytics setup, in addition to the items found with the basic package and an E-Commerce option is also offered. Our goal continues to be to provide the tools businesses need to create a great website which attracts visitors and has them coming back again," Roberts continues.



Customers love Abstract Indigo as they offer fully responsive designs which work on any device and the company performs cross-browser and cross-device testing on each site to eliminate bugs before the site is launched. Each site comes with a 90 day code warranty on all custom code and web development. "If a problem arises, customers know exactly where to turn. You're never alone when you choose Abstract Indigo for all of your web design needs," Roberts declares.



About Abstract Indigo

Abstract Indigo works with start-ups and existing SME's to help each client realise their online dreams, using a variety of tools to accomplish this goal. The company creates solid online presentations, including web sites and full e-commerce solutions, with the goal being to create an online presence, rather than just a website. Upon design completion, Abstract Indigo continues to offer advice and support on various issues, such as automated fulfillment options, payment solutions and PCI compliance. Although based in London, Abstract Indigo serves clients across the United Kingdom and beyond.