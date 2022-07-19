Abu Dhabi Desert Safari Offering Desert Safaris in the United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2022 -- Abu Dhabi is a city that lies in the Persian Gulf and serves as the capital of UAE (United Arab Emirates), its largest emirate. The weather here has been known to be sunny blue skies year-round, with temperatures rarely below 25 degrees Celsius or above 45 degrees Fahrenheit! As the sun sets on another day in this unusual city, you can't help but feel awe-struck by all that has been before us. The empty dunes and harsh sunlight are just some of what makes Abu Dhabi's popular desert lands - explore them with an evening safari or overnight trip for the best experience!



A spokesperson for Abu Dhabi Desert Safari recently said, "We offer a variety of packages that cater for both leisure travelers or business people, regardless of whether you're looking for an adventure on a one-day trip with friends OR wanting more days exploring this incredible country! Our desert safari packages are designed to let you explore the beauty of the deserts. Our visits include engaging activities such as culture and tradition, fun and games, and food. With our best desert safari packages, you will enjoy an unforgettable experience that will leave you with memories to last a lifetime. Book now, and let us show you why deserts are one of the most popular tourist destinations in Abu Dhabi! The first rays of sunlight on the sand bring out the magic in every person here to witness it. And if you're like us, don't miss our morning desert safari in Abu Dhabi! This experience will be completely worth your time and money spent because there's nothing else like this - not even close!"



Want to know about Liwa desert camping cost? When you need a break from your busy life, it is important to reflect on what matters most. This includes spending quality time with yourself and your loved ones, so they don't feel like there's no room for anything but work or emails - which will only make them want more than ever!



The spokesperson further stated, "Witness the majesty of the desert from atop a camel on this unforgettable safari. Travel through the dunes and see the vastness of this unique landscape, then relax in the camp with refreshments before returning to the city. The experienced guides will make sure your experience is safe and enjoyable. This is a must-do activity for anyone visiting Abu Dhabi. Book now and enjoy an adventure you'll never forget!"



Looking forward to a desert safari in Abu Dhabi? If you are visiting Abu Dhabi for the first time, trying out this unforgettable experience of riding a camel is imperative. The culture and lifestyle impact their daily lives as they rely heavily upon them in modern times. Most residents use camels rather than other means like cars or buses, which can be inconvenient when traveling long distances outside major cities.



About Abu Dhabi Desert Safari

One of the most popular trips in Abu Dhabi is their Camel Rides. With Abudhabidesert-safari.com, you can organically experience life as if you were back centuries ago with this 3-hour tour that lasts 30 minutes on a camel!



Contact Information



Abu Dhabi Desert Safari

Al Falah Main Street, Near Al Dhafra Bus Station, Abu Dhabi.

+971 567142448

desertsafariauh@gmail.com

www.abudhabidesert-safari.com/