Abundance of Resources and Expertise Drives the Mexico Footwear Industry

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Footwear manufacturing and trade is one of the most prominent economic activities in Mexico. The country is well known for designer shoes which are well accepted in the U.S., Canada and other nations. These products command high prices for the manufacturers, thus benefitting them from exports. Mexico has enviable advantages in terms of abundant raw material supply, skilled labor, and well established supply chain among others. Our recent study reveals that footwear sales in Mexico are expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2012-2017.



Local expertise gives utmost benefit to the Mexican footwear sector which relies on skilled labor to come up with innovative designs and trends, thus offering lucrative products to domestic and international buyers. Mexico has numerous educational, training and research centers all supporting the leather and footwear sector. This increases the chances of technological innovations, and the speed of their adoption. Mexico is well known for designer shoes which are well accepted in the U.S., Canada and other nations. These products command high prices for the manufacturers, thus benefitting them from exports.



The report, “Mexico Footwear Outlook to 2017”, thoroughly studies the industry dynamics in the country. The report describes the production and sales of footwear in the country during 2011-2017. Market segmentation and forecasts by end user, product price and material describes the individual dynamics and growth prospects of each category. Export and import statistics by country and material from 2011-2013 present the foreign trade prospects of Mexican footwear sector. Industry drivers and challenges, regulatory framework are comprehensively covered in the research. Recent developments in online sales of footwear are also presented in the report. Importantly, descriptive profiling of major national and international players gives an understanding of competitive landscape in the Mexican footwear sector.



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