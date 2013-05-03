Abyss.com.au Offers PADI Open Water Courses That Lets Divers Become Certified PADI Instructors

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- The Great Barrier Reef is one of nature’s most majestic creations. It’s the only living organism that can be seen from space, and divers come from all over the world to experience the Reef. But in order to experience the Great Barrier Reef in all its glory, divers will first want to become PADI certified.



At Abyss.com.au, visitors will learn about one Sydney scuba dive centre that offers a wide range of PADI certification courses, including courses for amateur divers and courses for those who are ready to become instructors. Abyss Scuba Diving is a 5 Star PADI Career Development Centre (CDC).



Abyss promises to take divers to some of Sydney’s best dive sites. The waters around the city offer a wide range of challenging and interesting dives for divers of all levels of technical expertise. The school promises that no more than 4 students are assigned to each instructor, and that beginners can become PADI certified after only two days of in-water training.



Meanwhile, those who have dived before can take the advanced PADI open water course offered by Abyss Scuba Diving. The school offers PADI Advanced Open Water Diver instruction that helps increase the confidence of divers while building integral scuba skills to make anyone feel more comfortable in the water.



And for divers who are ready to make the jump into dive instruction, Abyss Scuba Diving also offers complete PADI instructor certification. A spokesperson for the scuba diving school explained how the certification process works:



“Being a professional scuba instructor is one of the best jobs in the world. It’s a free lifestyle that allows divers to travel all over the world doing something they love. Our PADI 5 Star Career Development Centre allows any diver to share that dream with us. Our PADI master scuba diver trainers, IDC staff instructors, and course directors will assign a professional mentor to guide students through the entire length of the course.”



Many people who seek scuba diving lessons in Australia are interested in diving the Great Barrier Reef. Although Sydney is far south of the Great Barrier Reef, Abyss offers a ‘liveaboard’ dive holiday in Cairns in north Queensland. During this experience, divers spend four nights in a ship while performing 14 separate dives at famous locations like Osprey Reef and Challenger Bay.



Furthermore, Abyss.com.au guarantees that its liveaboard dive holiday price will not be beaten. Divers also have access to a number of different types of cabin price packages, including premium, standard, club, and budget options.



About Abyss.com.au

Abyss.com.au is a Sydney, Australia-based scuba diving instruction course. Abyss Scuba Diving offers beginner courses and also operates as a 5 star PADI Career Development Centre for those who seek to become professional instructors. For more information, please visit: http://www.abyss.com.au