Abyte Technologies Announces New Location in Sumter SC

Sumter, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- People who need their phone or computer repaired quickly have a more convenient location to drop off their device in the Sumter, SC area now. Abyte Technologies has opened at their new location at 105 E Wesmark Blvd Suite 13. They are in the Wesmark Place shopping center at the corner of Wesmark Blvd and Rast St.



Abyte Technologies has experienced significant growth in the past year and decided to make the move to the new location in order to allow for continued growth in the future. The new location will provide the space to hire additional technicians and create more workstations in order to continue to meet the growing demands of their customers.



One of the most important factors to keep in mind when it comes to phone repair is the time that it takes to complete it without sacrificing the quality of the repair work. Abyte Technologies strives to have their customers’ phone and/or computer fixed and back to them as fast as possible. Having more work stations and additional technicians to perform the repairs will allow them to continue to provide fast, professional service.



"You don’t realize how important your phone or computer is until you can’t use it," says Abyte Technologies co-owner Julian Follin." The growing demand for a professional and dependable place that people can feel comfortable bringing their broken phone, tablet, or computer led us to make the decision to move to a larger location. This will allow us to have room for more technicians and workstations so that we can continue to provide quality repairs as fast as possible."



About Abyte Technologies

Abyte Technologies is a full service computer and phone repair company. They repair any desktop or laptop. They also repair broken or cracked screens and any other issues on iPhones, iPads, iPods, and any Android or Windows phones and tablets. They offer same day repair service for most repairs. They also repair devices that are shipped in and will then ship it back once the repair is complete. For more information on the services and products they provide, visit www.abytetechnologies.com.



Contact:

Name: Julian Follin

Title: Co-Owner

Company: Abyte Technologies

Contact Phone Number: 803-720-9460

Contact Email: support@abytetechnologies.com

Website: http://www.abytetechnologies.com