Abyte Technologies Announces Same Day Computer Repair Service

Sumter, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Abyte Technologies performs a wide range of repair work including virus removal, software and hardware repairs, and data recovery. People who are in need of immediate computer repair services do not have to worry about looking for a reliable repair service provider and waiting for a number of days in order to get their PC back as the company offers same day computer repair services.



There are many companies that exist in the market offering computer repair services. However, not many have the space and technicians who are experienced enough to provide same day repairs. What makes Abyte Technologies different from its competitors is that the company has enough labor resources with expertise and years of experience in the field to get the job done properly.



"We seem to take our computers for granted until something happens and we are forced to do without them" says Abyte Technologies co-owner Julian Follin. "Our technicians have the experience and we now have the space to be able to offer same day computer repair service for many issues."



Abyte Technologies is able to provide quality repair services and is available 24/7 to provide customer support. It employs IT professionals who are skilled and experienced in performing fast repair services. Their experience and training in the repair business makes them very knowledgeable of all the possible computer problems, which allows them to provide good solutions and tips to their customers.



About Abyte Technologies

Abyte Technologies is a full service computer and phone repair company. They repair any desktop or laptop. They also repair broken or cracked screens and any other issues on iPhones, iPads, iPods, and any Android or Windows phones and tablets. They offer same day repair service for most repairs. They also repair devices that are shipped in and will then ship it back once the repair is complete. For more information on the services and products they provide, visit www.abytetechnologies.com or stop by their new location at 105 E Wesmark Blvd Suite 13 Sumter, SC 29150.



Contact:

Name: Julian Follin

Title: Co-Owner

Company: Abyte Technologies

Company Address: 105 E Wesmark Blvd Suite 13 Sumter, SC 29150

Contact Phone Number: 803-720-9460

Contact Email: support@abytetechnologies.com

Website: http://www.abytetechnologies.com