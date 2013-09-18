Abyte Technologies to Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Sumter, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Abyte Technologies is pleased to announce a ribbon cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Sumter Chamber of Commerce. The ceremony will take place at 9:30am Wednesday September 18th at 105 E Wesmark Blvd Suite 13.



"We are seeing a growing demand for quality computer and phone repair services at affordable prices" says Abyte Technologies co-owner Julian Follin. "This new location provides more space to allow for additional workstations and technicians so that we can continue to provide the professional and fast repair services that people have come to expect from us."



About Abyte Technologies

Abyte Technologies is a full service computer and phone repair company. They repair any desktop or laptop. They also repair broken or cracked screens and any other issues on iPhones, iPads, iPods, and any Android or Windows phones and tablets. They offer same day repair service for most repairs. They also repair devices that are shipped in and will then ship it back once the repair is complete. For more information on the services and products they provide, visit www.abytetechnologies.com or stop by their new location at 105 E Wesmark Blvd Suite 13 Sumter, SC 29150.



Contact:

Name: Julian Follin

Title: Co-Owner

Company: Abyte Technologies

Company Address: 105 E Wesmark Blvd Suite 13 Sumter, SC 29150

Contact Phone Number: 803-720-9460

Contact Email: support@abytetechnologies.com

Website: http://www.abytetechnologies.com