Abyte Technologies to Offer High Quality and Fast Phone Repair

Sumter, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Abyte Technologies offers phone repair and cracked screen repair on iPhone 3G, iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, Samsung Galaxy S3 and Galaxy S4, and other Android or Windows phones. Their main goal is to offer the best service at affordable costs. To meet the needs of their customers, they ensure that every phone user will get what they really want. Before they start the repair procedures, they always conduct an examination and inform their customers about the defects on their phones.



Unlike many other companies, Abyte Technologies offers a very low service rate. Thus, people no longer have to spend too much money to have their damaged phones repaired. Upon checking out their site, phone users can easily understand how the company works and they can also get updates from Facebook and Twitter. They will also be able to check out the shipping information and other repair services that suit their needs.



"We realize how important our customers' phones are to them," says Abyte Technologies co-owner Julian Follin. "We keep many parts in stock and can have your phone repaired and back to you the same day for most repairs," he added.



With Abyte Technologies, phones and computers can be easily repaired. To offer extensive and professional services to customers, they only hire expert phone repair technicians. They also have friendly customer service representatives to answer the inquiries of their clients.



About Abyte Technologies

Abyte Technologies is a full service computer and phone repair company. They repair any desktop or laptop. They also repair broken or cracked screens and any other issues on iPhones, iPads, iPods, and any Android or Windows phones and tablets. They offer same day repair service for most repairs. They also repair devices that are shipped in and will then ship it back once the repair is complete. For more information on the services and products they provide, visit www.abytetechnologies.com or stop by their new location at 105 E Wesmark Blvd Suite 13 Sumter, SC 29150.



Contact:

Name: Julian Follin

Title: Co-Owner

Company: Abyte Technologies

Company Address: 105 E Wesmark Blvd Suite 13 Sumter, SC 29150

Contact Phone Number: 803-720-9460

Contact Email: support@abytetechnologies.com

Website: http://www.abytetechnologies.com