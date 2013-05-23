A/C Filters 4 Less Warns Consumers About the Dangers of Mold Growth Due to Inadequate Furnace Filters

Coral Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Many consumers may ask what purpose does the furnace filter and/or air conditioner serve in keeping mold at bay? It is important to remember that both Furnace filters and A/C filters are in place to prevent pollutants from entering the home. This ensures clean air circulating in and around the home, which controls growth of mold. Mold releases countless tiny, lightweight spores, which travel throughout the air, causing one to become very sick.



Because mold spores are very fine, it is important to choose the right AC or Furnace filters and keep humidity below 50%. There are many filters for consumers to choose from that are made according to the sizes of specific mold spores that are found in the homes, which in turn will effectively get rid of the problem. A mold spore is approximately 1 micron, so finding a filter that traps down to 1 micron is ideal for the cleanest air. High Efficiency filters can remove at least 99.7 percent of airborne particles .3 micrometers in diameter.



“We work very hard to provide our customers with the best product for their home or office along with the knowledge to keep them healthy and mold free,” states Mark Platt, owner of A/C Filters 4 Less.



Because filters collect pollutants, it is very important to change them on a regular basis (every 4-6 weeks or as needed) to ensure clean air is circulating throughout the home.



What symptoms do people commonly see with mold exposure? Allergies, infections, sinus, nasal congestion, dry hacking cough or throat irritation, eye irritation, headaches, fever, respiratory problems such as difficulty breathing and shortness of breath. There are some easy steps to follow to protect the home and office building from mold:



1. Clean air, the air conditioner or furnace can be thought of as the lungs of the home or business. As air returns to the furnace or air handler, dust, pollen, pet dander and mold (if the filter is high quality) are removed.



2. Remove the source of indoor air problems. Keep surfaces clean including, floors, counters, furniture and drapes.



3. Inspect the appliances: Have your AC or Furnace, gas water heater, range and clothes dryer inspected for leaks.



4. Ventilate the home or office. When weather permits, open doors and windows to circulate air and and let fresh air in.



About A/C Filters 4

