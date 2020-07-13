AC, Plumbing or Electrical Emergency? Call Cornerstone Today!

Land O Lakes, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2020 -- During the dog days of summer, an air conditioner malfunction or heat pump breakdown isn't a problem that can wait to be resolved. It requires a resolution right away. Lucky for residents in the Tampa Bay area, this is what Cornerstone Pros is trained to do—to respond to emergency situations, addressing the issue with speed and accuracy.



Cornerstone's commitment to urgency extends beyond heat pump, heating and AC repairs in New Port Richey, FL, and surrounding areas. It also includes assisting homeowners with any plumbing or electrical-related issues that they face, such as:



Plumbing clogs or backups



Water heater repairs and replacements



Electrical panel repairs and upgrades



Surge protection



Circuit breaker upgrades



Electrical rewiring



And more!



Not only does Cornerstone prevent the physical stress emergency situations have on customers, but it also lessens the financial stress. This company is offering $49 emergency plumbing, HVAC or electrical service calls to customers, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Cornerstone is the Tampa Bay area's home service experts that residents can rely on for all of their HVAC, plumbing and electrical needs—emergency or not! To schedule a plumbing, electrical or AC repair, contact Cornerstone online or by phone at 813.995.7558 today!



Want to avoid AC problems this summer? Cornerstone can help with this, too! Schedule the AC maintenance Tampa, FL, residents need to keep their systems running smoothly all summer long!



