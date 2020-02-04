AC Power Source Market Professional Survey Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers During 2020 to 2025

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- The AC Power Source not only plays the role as a precision AC/DC power source but also a powerful analyzer. It contains abundant features for the testing and characteristic analysis of power supplies, electronic devices, components and modules.



For the purpose of this report, the worldwide market includes six regions: USA, Europe, Asia, South America, Middle East, Africa and the rest of the world (ROW). It is expects to see considerable growth for the AC Power Source supply unit market over the forecast period in each of these regions with the largest market of 36 percent in North America, Asia-Pacific is the similar.



In terms of Share, the AC power source is mainly applied in Aerospace & Military, Research & design, Power Industry and Manufacturing tests. In 2017, as proposed, manufacturing tests occupies the most, accounting for 37%, Research & design accounts for 15%, Aerospace & Military accounts for 24% and Power Industry (PV inverter, server power supply, etc.) occupies about 8%.



The global AC Power Source market is valued at 950 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1070 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2018-2025.



The major players covered in this report



Pacific Power Source



Chroma Systems Solutions



Kikusui Electronics



Keysight Tech



MUNK



Preen (AC Power Corp.)



B&K Precision Corp



AMETEK Programmable Power



Matsusada Precision



Ainuo Instrument



Behlman Electronics



Jingtong Regulator



Key Stakeholders



AC Power Source Manufacturers



AC Power Source Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers



AC Power Source Subcomponent Manufacturers



Industry Association



Downstream Vendors



