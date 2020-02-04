AC Power Source Market Professional Survey Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers During 2020 to 2025

This report studies the global AC Power Source market status and forecast, categorizes the global AC Power Source market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- The AC Power Source not only plays the role as a precision AC/DC power source but also a powerful analyzer. It contains abundant features for the testing and characteristic analysis of power supplies, electronic devices, components and modules.
For the purpose of this report, the worldwide market includes six regions: USA, Europe, Asia, South America, Middle East, Africa and the rest of the world (ROW). It is expects to see considerable growth for the AC Power Source supply unit market over the forecast period in each of these regions with the largest market of 36 percent in North America, Asia-Pacific is the similar.
In terms of Share, the AC power source is mainly applied in Aerospace & Military, Research & design, Power Industry and Manufacturing tests. In 2017, as proposed, manufacturing tests occupies the most, accounting for 37%, Research & design accounts for 15%, Aerospace & Military accounts for 24% and Power Industry (PV inverter, server power supply, etc.) occupies about 8%.
The global AC Power Source market is valued at 950 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1070 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
Pacific Power Source
Chroma Systems Solutions
Kikusui Electronics
Keysight Tech
MUNK
Preen (AC Power Corp.)
B&K Precision Corp
AMETEK Programmable Power
Matsusada Precision
Ainuo Instrument
Behlman Electronics
Jingtong Regulator
Key Stakeholders
AC Power Source Manufacturers
AC Power Source Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
AC Power Source Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the AC Power Source market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
