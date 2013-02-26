AC Repair Company Reynolds Home Comfort Inc Announces Angie's List Award and New Contract

Fort Myers, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- When it comes to maintaining HVAC systems, high quality service is always important: clients need a company that will get the job done correctly, charge fair prices, and is delicate with the equipment.



For the past 20 years, HVAC maintenance and repair specialist Reynolds Home Comfort, Inc., has dedicated themselves to providing only the best services when it comes to their clients’ heating and air conditioning systems. The AC repair Fort Myers company is family owned and operated, as well as fully licensed and insured for the protection of their clients. The company is well known in the Florida area for their excellent customer service: the owner of the company, Paul Reynolds, meets with clients personally to survey their homes.



Because of their impeccable customer service, Reynolds Home Comfort, Inc. is pleased to announce being selected the winner of the 2012 Angie’s List Super Service Award for Super Service. This is the AC Fort Myers company’s second consecutive Angie’s List Super Service Award, given to only five percent of businesses for outstanding customer service.



In addition to winning the Angie’s List Super Service Award, the HVAC Fort Myers company also secured their fifth consecutive maintenance contract for the FPL Power Plant on State Road 80.



Reynolds Home Comfort, Inc. has always been praised for their timely, professional, and reliable services by homeowners and organizations alike.



“We hired Reynolds Home Comfort, Inc., to replace both the heating and air conditioning systems, and they were timely, neat, fast, and completed the job with perfection,” says Dr. David and Beth Tharp, former clients of the company. “We have since hired them for all of our routine maintenance.”



The air conditioning service Fort Myers experts can be scheduled for maintenance, repair, or replacement appointments via the form available on their website.



About Reynolds Home Comfort, Inc.

The goal of Reynolds Home Comfort, Inc. is always to provide only the highest quality heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) services in the industry. Reynolds Home Comfort, Inc., strives to attain this goal through innovation, quality workmanship, and fair and competitive prices. In addition to their great reviews, the company also maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information, please visit http://reynoldshomecomfort.com/