AC Repair Orlando Specialist Offers Irresistible Offers

Winter Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Air conditioning repair Orlando company AC4Life now offers two irresistible offers for AC repair Orlando residents. This is part of the air conditioning Orlando company’s ongoing campaign to make sure that Orlando residents are protected by the coming summer.



The first offer concerns AC4Life’s desire to always receive the best reviews from satisfied customers. This is why if the air conditioning repair Orlando receives is in any way unsatisfactory, the technician will be sent back to make it right at no extra cost. And if that still does not satisfy the customer, the money will be totally refunded.



“(It is) a lot less damage to my reputation if I refund your money!” says Michael Haines, founder and President of AC4Life. In addition to the total refund, the unsatisfied customer will be issued a discount coupon for the next service.



The second offer is also as astonishing. AC4Life offers a full parts and labor warranty for an entire year on any repair for air conditioning Orlando residents receive. This is in stark contrast to most of their competitors which only offer 30-day warranties. A few exceptions offer 90-day warranties.



For AC4Life customers, any parts that fail will be replaced for free, and that includes labor costs as well. The technician will come back to the home, diagnose the problem, remove the malfunctioning part, and install the new one. Then the unit will checked and cleaned as well.



About AC4Life

AC4Life is America’s leading provider of affordable heating and air condition systems. It also offers superb air conditioning repairs. It is dedicated to the principle that the entire country must be able to access high-quality heating and cooling systems that are affordable as well. its website can be found at http://www.myorlandoairconditioning.com/ac-repair-orlando.php.



Contact Details

Raymond S. Bare

3930 Goldcliff Circle

Washington, DC 20017

Phone: 202-635-3958