AC Repair Professionals Find Link Between Indoor Air Quality and Health

Whiting, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Homeowners, who find their air conditioning making sneezing and wheezing sounds, could find that their family members have the same symptoms. Professionals of AC repair in Manalapan, NJ, Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning, suggests that this is because there is a direct link between the indoor air quality of a home and the health of the family living in the home. Delaying repairs for a central air conditioning system can make symptoms worse.



Since the weather is beginning to heat up this June, it is an ideal to think about how an air conditioning system is affecting the indoor air quality of a home. According to Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning, one out of six people who suffer from allergies believe it is caused by the bacteria found in their home’s air duct system.



The professionals of air conditioning repair in Toms River, New Jersey and surrounding areas believe that what people can’t see, may in fact hurt them. According to the company, delays in air conditioning repairs may prohibit good air to circulate throughout the home. This is because the HVAC system acts as an air ventilator.



When indoor air quality is bad, microbes, viruses, mildew, dust, bacteria, pollen and chemical vapors from cleaning solvents, paint, or carpets can spread throughout the home. While providing AC services throughout New Jersey, Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning notice poor indoor air quality in homes each day.



The company believes there are five reasons why the HVAC system is affecting the indoor air quality of a home. They include poor air filtration, improper moisture control, leaking air ducts, dirty air ducts and ventilation. Residents of New Jersey, who do not know if their home is at risk of poor indoor air quality, can schedule a complimentary appointment from the HVAC professionals of Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning. They can help families take control of their home this summer.



About Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning

Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning has had the pleasure since 1991 to provide residents in New Jersey areas of Monmouth and Ocean County the highest quality of heating, air conditioning needs for optimal comfort. Their technicians, who are fully trained do the work, are certified professionals for all heating and air conditioning needs. Care Temp Heating and Air Conditioning is BPI Certified, NATE Certified, and Certified in Home Performance.



To learn more visit http://www.caretemp.com.