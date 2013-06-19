AC Service Greensboro NC Company Kay Heating Offers 10 Tips to Save Money and Stay Cool This Summer

Greensboro, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- AC service Greensboro NC company Kay Heating announces 10 tips to help cut the energy bill and beat the heat. Offering heating and air conditioning service since 1972, Kay Heating is one of the oldest family-owned heating contractors in the north-central region of North Carolina.



1. Program the Thermostat: Presetting temperatures for different times of the day cuts energy when it's not needed so it can be used in the times when it is. For just 30 to 50 dollars for a programmable thermostat, savings can be up to 20 percent off the bill.



2. Turn Up the Heat: If leaving for more than an hour, set the thermostat up to 90 degrees. Resetting upon return cools the room in 15 minutes, uses less energy than cooling the house while it's empty, and saves 15 to 20 percent.



3. Invest in a Fan: Fans and air conditioners go hand in hand, and can make the room feel nearly five degrees cooler. They only cost two to five cents and hour to run, and range from more inexpensive floor models to ceiling fans to whole-house fans. HVAC North Carolina contractor Kay Heating recommends purchasing a fan to save 15 to 50 percent.



4. Take a Tip from the Texans: Stay "Texas cool" by opening windows and doors at night when the temperature dips to take advantage of the cool air. Close the windows when the sun comes up to save as much as 20 to 50 percent.



5. Avoid Solar Gain: Summer heat enters through windows that receive direct sunlight, adding as much as 20 percent more heat to the house. Keep blinds drawn during the day, plant shade trees or install awnings to receive savings up to 20 percent.



6. Cook When It's Cooler: Any heat-generating appliances will heat the house too. Save cooking, running the dishwasher and drying clothes until nighttimes or early morning hours to save up to five percent.



7. Upgrade Light Bulbs: Replace incandescent bulbs with compact fluorescents, which emit about 90 percent less heat than their counterparts. Expect savings of up to five percent plus the costs of electricity.



8. Check the Ducts: A leaky AC system is inefficient; make sure it's working properly and is insulated in hot areas. Service costs vary, but cooling bill savings can be up to 40 percent. Contact Kay Heating for air conditioning repair NC inquiries.



9. Seal All Leaks: Anywhere cold drafts enter in the winter is a doorway for hot, humid air to enter in the summer. Use calk and spray insulation in basements, ceilings, and vents to save up to 10 percent.



10. Check the Attic: Hot attics can reach 150 degrees and increase AC costs by much as 40 percent. Insulate and ventilate to decrease temperatures and save up to 20 percent.



About Kay Heating

The staff at Kay Heating and Air works hard to give their customers the best service and installation in the North Carolina HVAC industry. Over the years, Kay Heating and Air Conditioning has expanded in terms of employees, manufacturers, represented territories, and sales. Today the company represents many manufacturers who are committed to innovation and product improvement. For more information, please visit http://www.kayheating.com.