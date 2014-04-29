AC4Life Announces Discounts on Goodman Furnace Products

Siesta Key, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- AC4Life has just come out with a major announcement, stating that their Goodman furnace products are now available for a 20% discount. Furthermore, the company announced that that they have streamlined the website’s interface so buyers will have an easier time using it.



According to the website, buyers can now simply click on an electric furnace product and see a complete description, the price and what options are available for it, such as the quantity and the heat strip size. In addition, AC4Life stated that the product feature section is now more detailed not just for their electric furnace but for all products. Aside from those, each product offered on the website now includes detailed installation guides, online brochures, and information about the manufacturer and the warranty.



To make it easier for the buyer, AC4Life has decided to include a link for recommended accessories for each product, making it easier to calculate the total prices furnace. While each product works on its own, the availability of an accessories link makes it simpler for the buyer to find related products.



For first time buyers who want to know about prices furnace, the website offers a comprehensive guide, plus it comes with several useful links about the subject as well. According to AC4Life, their objective is to make sure that buyers have all the information they need about a product, complete with FAQs, answers to common questions, a sizing calculator and a link for choosing specific brands, all designed to make it easier for people to choose.



About AC4Life

AC4Life is one of the top online providers and suppliers of electric and gas furnaces, ductless air conditioners, air humidifiers and other systems. Through the years the company has set high standards for delivering and producing high end products, and they also offer guides and installation advice on their website.



Contact Details:

Ann K. Franks

1745 Webster Street

Red Bank, NJ 07701