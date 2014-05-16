AC4Life Announces Heat Pump Price Reduction and Discounts

Siesta Key, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- AC4Life has just issued a press statement declaring their heat pump prices have been reduced and furthermore, the website also announced that they are offering 20% off on everything, and that they are offering financing as well.



Apart from reducing heat pump cost AC4Life is now providing tips and guidelines so consumers can have more effective heating. According to the company, they are now providing equal space conditioning but at a lower price tag compared to other retailers that sell Goodman heat pumps. And apart from the reduced costs, AC4Life has announced the availability of products that work just like an air conditioner, collecting heat and then releasing it in a specific area. Currently the website offers air to air, geothermal and water source.



Aside from the discounted cost, AC4Life is now offering on their website information to help consumers make the right choice. According to the latest studies, the geothermal heat pumps offered at AC4Life are capable of reducing energy use by nearly 60%, which can translate into savings.



Aside from offering a wide array of Goodman heat pumps, AC4Life has also revamped its online information center so it now provides a sizing calculator, a brand selection link and a utility for finding a local utility rebate. The company also announced they have updated the FAQ on their website so that answers to the most questions can be found there. In addition, the website has also included a complete filtration option guide as well.



About AC4Life

AC4Life is one of the leading retailers online of heat pumps, ductless air conditioners, installation supplies and various system components. Apart from offering a wide array of products, AC4Life also provides advice and guidance for first time buyers and those who are not familiar with the technology and terminology used with heat pumps.



Contact Details:

Vickie W. Ohlson

4937 Corbin Branch Road

Chattanooga, TN 37421