Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) shares over potential securities laws violations by Acacia Research Corp and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



If you purchased shares of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) concerning whether a series of statements by Acacia Research Corp regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Acacia Research Corp reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $67.34 million in 2009 to $250.73 million in 2012 and that its Net Loss of $11.29 million in 2009 turned into a Net Income of $59.45 million in 2012.



Shares of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) grew from as low as $2.50 per share in March 2009 to as high as $46.47 per share in 2011, respectively $43.34 per share in February 2012.



On April 18, 2013, after the market closed, Acacia Research Corp reported its first quarter financial results.



Shares of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) declined from $29.57 per share on April 18, 2013, to $21.45 per share on April 19, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com