Academic E-Learning Market to Develop New Growth Story : Instructure, Pearson, TAL Education Group

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Academic E-Learning Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Academic E-Learning Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Academic E-Learning. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: D2L Corp. (Canada),Instructure Inc. (United States),MPS Ltd. (India),New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (China),NIIT Ltd. (India),Pearson Plc (United Kingdom),Providence Equity Partners LLC (United States),TAL Education Group (China),Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. (India),Berlitz Corporation (Japan),Blackboard Inc.(United States),EF Education First (Switzerland),Instructure, Inc. (United States),Vipkid (China)



Definition and Brief Overview of Academic E-Learning:

Academic E-Learning enabled to utilize electronic technologies to access educational curriculum outside of a traditional classroom. It refers to provide to a course, program or degree delivered completely online for academic purpose. It is a type of online learning can enhance a student's academic performance. The access to academic courses and lectures anytime and anywhere has majorly increased the demand for academic e-learning market.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Academic E-Learning Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Rising Millennial Inclination Towards Digital Learning



Market Drivers:

Growing Internet Penetration and Digitization

Increasing Adoption from K-12 End Users

Flexibility of Learning from Remote Places



Opportunities:

Increasing Academic E-Learning Enrollments in the Higher Education Sector

Adoption of E-learning in Emerging Countries such as India and China



Challenges:

High Development Cost Associated with Academic E-Learning Courses



The Global Academic E-Learning Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Software, Service), Application (K-12, Higher Education), Technology (Virtual Classroom, Rapid E-learning, Learning Content Management System, Learning Management System (LMS), Knowledge Management System, Application Simulation Tool, Mobile E-learning, Podcasts), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud)



Market Insights:

In April 2020, D2L entered into a partnership with leading online educator Michigan Virtual providing learning continuity to students during the COVID-19 outbreak. Through this partnership, D2Lâ€™s Brightspace learning management system will provide students to access freely available content of 70 high-quality courses created by Michigan Virtual and encourage students and teachers to continue learning in the event of a prolonged school shutdown.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



What benefits does AMA research study is going to provide?

- Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

- Open up New Markets

- To Seize powerful market opportunities

- Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

- Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

- Assisting in allocating marketing investments



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Academic E-Learning Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Academic E-Learning market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Academic E-Learning Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Academic E-Learning

Chapter 4: Presenting the Academic E-Learning Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Academic E-Learning market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Academic E-Learning Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Academic E-Learning market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Academic E-Learning market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Academic E-Learning market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.