AcademicPlagiarism.com Adds New Powerful Subscription Software Plans for Colleges and Universities

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2012 -- Plagiarism software leader AcademicPlagiarism.com is pleased to announce the launch of two new subscription plans for colleges and universities known as Institutional License Basic and Institution License Advanced. The world leader in plagiarism detection offers a fast, intuitive and affordable plagiarism checker that is fully online and requires no additional downloads to client computers. AcademicPlagiarism software is used by students, universities, and professional writers worldwide to detect duplicate content and prevent plagiarism.



The need for detecting plagiarism has become all too commonplace as more college students fail to give credit to outside sources used in their work. As a leader in plagiarism software, AcademicPlagiarism has led the fight in preventing plagiarism via its sophisticated plagiarism checking software. They have now created two more affordable and robust license plans for institutions. “The Internet age has empowered students by providing a wealth of information, but unfortunately it has also made it easy for students to plagiarize” said the AcademicPlagiarism representative. “We’ve responded with two new subscription plans for institutions that are more powerful and less expensive than anything the competition has to offer.”



The plagiarism software runs comprehensive checks against billions of Web pages, books, academic publications and a large database of essays and college papers. The online software works by detecting plagiarism via exact sentence match and dynamic match scanning, which analyzes phrases within a sentence. Documents are analyzed and processed fully online with no software download needed. Instructors merely upload the document to be checked online and receive a detailed report highlighting potential areas of plagiarism within minutes. Reports are available to view online or as a downloadable and printable PDF.



The new Institutional License Basic provides a dedicated installation with unlimited submissions, unlimited file size and accommodates up to 100 instructors. In addition, instructors will be able to batch upload up to 10 papers at a time. The Institution License Advanced delivers an integrated scan where courses, instructors and students are interlinked. This allows students to directly submit their files and plagiarism reports are automatically available on the instructors' accounts. Additionally, custom log-in page and administrator control panel for each school allows addition, removal or freezing users plus many other features. AcademicPlagiarism.com also offers a highly robust premium membership as well as a free plagiarism solution for students.



