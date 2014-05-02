Academy Air Launches Range of Specials on Servicing, Thermostats and More

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Air conditioning is essential during the summer months, and with spring now arriving, many people are looking to have their air conditioning and other HVAC systems serviced to ensure they are operating at peak capacity avoiding expensive repairs when the systems come under heavy use tackling humidity and escalating temperatures. Academy Air is a heating and air conditioning company in St. Louis that is offering a range of special offers to help make sure people are well taken care of this summer.



The offers include the opportunity to save forty dollars on any service or repair, a free NEST thermostat with professional installation when clients set up a three year maintenance agreement, special offers on financing of new air conditioning installations, and 10% savings on all service calls. All the offers are available on the website and can be redeemed online or by phone.



The range of offers has been designed to address the needs of all customers, new and returning, and offers them unbeatable value in spring so they can make big savings in summer. New customers can benefit from installing the latest, most economical and environmentally friendly air conditioners while existing users can make sure their installations are working at peak functionality.



A spokesperson for Academy Air explained, “It is always important, especially in this location, to have well maintained air conditioning systems. Breakdowns can be expensive to repair and though caused by only small components that could have been replaced during servicing, can then cause chain reactions to damage larger parts of the system causing more costly repairs. We want to save people this expense by incentivizing them to service their air conditioning now. This range of great deals is part of our ongoing commitment to always provide the best value service to our customers, through our unbeatable technical team.”



About Academy Air

Academy Air is a full service Heating and Air Conditioning company in St. Louis MO, specializing in both residential and commercial operations. Academy Air is proudly family owned and operated and has been in business for over 40 years. All technicians are fully certified, factory trained and thoroughly examined on everything from furnaces to air conditioners, including all other HVAC equipment. For more information please visit: http://academyair.com/