Academy Award Viewing Party Honors African Americans in Film and Theatre

“Walk the red carpet and help us pay tribute and celebrate Danny Glover, Lou Gosset Jr., Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, Margaret Avery and acknowledge many other past nominated African Americans actors and actresses in film and theatre, says Ben Guillory, Producing Artistic Director. Some of the most wonderful actors’ skills have been sharpened and cultivated in the theatre where they spent much time perfecting their craft. We want to salute them and honor them”.



The Robey Theatre takes its name from the pioneering black actor and activist, Paul Robeson. The Robey Theatre has survived for nearly 20 years, transforming audiences with inspirational illuminating real live stories. We are proud to be a place where actors can hone their skills in a supportive environment.



Academy Award Viewing Party Fundraiser, And The Winner Is…



Sunday February 24, 2013 at the Los Angeles Center Studios located at 450 South Bixel, Los Angeles CA 90017. The fun starts on the Red Carpet at 2:00 p.m.; VIP Cocktails and hor d" oeuvres at 4:00 p.m., and the Oscar Show at 5:00 p.m. Black Tie Optional and Free Parking.



Network with business professionals, celebrities, sponsors, winners, and nominees and dynamic, authentic individuals. This is where you need to be. We hope to see you there.



Tickets: Individual $100; Couples $150. To order tickets online, go to: http://www.robeytheatrecompany.com



About The Robey Theater

The Robey Theatre Company was founded in 1994 by Danny Glover and Ben Guillory. Robey’s mission is to explore and develop relevant, provocative, and innovative new plays written about the Black American experience as well as reinterpret established works. The African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) actively reviews cinema at large with a particular emphasis on films, which include the Black Experience.



Contact: Diana Price, Robey Board Member

Email: diana@dianapriceassociates.com

robeytc@sbcglobal.net

Phone: 949.427.0066

Phone: 213-489-7402

http://www.robeytheatrecompany.com