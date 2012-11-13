Academy Laundry Service Is Now Offering Commercial Laundry Services in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Academy Laundry Service in now offering commercial laundry services in Philadelphia,PA. Academy Laundry Service will perform the task of washing any dirty laundry from a person’s home or office in Philadelphia to bring back laundry that is absolutely flawless and devoid of any soil, soot, or grime. Potential customers should rest assured as Academy Laundry Service is also committed to supplying their customers with a laundry service that is unparalleled within their industry. To meet and exceed the expectations of their customers, the company works diligently and uses only the most state-of-the-art laundry technology so that every one of their customers is never disappointed.



Upon choosing Academy Laundry Service, customers will have an elite service that will now both pick up and deliver laundry in Philadelphia, PA. Academy Laundry Services’ professionals will pick up, wash, and then deliver a number of garments for hotels, gyms, restaurants, spas, and more. The materials that this laundry service in Philadelphia also offers services for are: drapes, blankets, mattress pads, robes, bed spreads, sheets, towels, personal clothes, and much more that can be found on their website.



Academy Laundry Service also boasts brand new and cutting edge technology that can render any garment looking as new as it did when it was originally purchased, worn, or used. Their facility is also equipped with the latest MILNOR washer extractors, MILNOR dryers, as well as CHICAGO finishing equipment. Using their technology, getting laundry done in Philadelphia with Academy Laundry Service will make the whole process of doing laundry much easier, faster, and more efficient than it ever was before.



Academy Laundry Service is in the business of providing commercial laundry services that a customer will want over and over again. Earning respect in their industry is their goal, and with a committed team eager to serve any customer, Academy Laundry service will leave no customer in Philadelphia disappointed.



To hear more about their services visit http://www.academylaundryservices.com/.