Academy of Broadcasting & Radio Jockey Is Now Bigger & Better in the Form of KIMB in Kolkata

Kolkata, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- KIMB Institute is a professional training and education center in Kolkata that offers detailed and comprehensive courses on a broad range of fields such as anchoring, voice over and audio production, radio jockey and media science. With the ever increasing job prospects in radio stations all across the country, there is now a strong demand for professional RJs who can strongly connect with the audience and contribute in their own ways to boost the airplay of a radio station. KIMB STUDIO is dedicated to train a new generation of radio jockeys who can use their own talents and skills to curve a lucrative career for themselves while at the same time focus on entertaining the masses with their voices.



The diploma, certificate and regular courses that are offered at KIMB STUDIO are tailored to meet the needs of current RJ industry as well as the voice over industry so that students can find work in private FM radio stations and All India Radio and other exciting avenues as well. They can also work with documentary filmmakers, animation studios and advertisement agencies both in India and abroad. This can not only help to make sure that they have a financially stable and lucrative career but also guarantee professional satisfaction and happiness.



The students enrolling with KIMB STUDIO can learn about the tricks of the trade from some of the most skilled and efficient teachers who have many years of experience in anchoring and various forms of media and journalism fields. This can help students to develop their sense of confidence, cultivate their communication skills and understand their audience which in turn can bring great success to them. Attending the courses offered by KIMB STUDIO can really be an eye opening experience for the students.



