Academy of Natural Health Sciences New Nutrition School

Woodbridge, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- One of the best schools in the country for holistic medicine, The Academy of Natural Health Sciences, is now offering a new certification in Clinical Nutrition and Holistic Health. This new 500-hour classroom certification is designed to teach theories and practical applications in clinical nutrition, natural health, and holistic nutrition.



The Academy of Natural Health Sciences is located in Woodbridge, New Jersey, allowing for a reasonable commute for those that live in New York City and the surrounding New Jersey area. At the Academy of Natural Health Sciences, students will receive a Clinical Nutrition and Holistic Health or CLN Diploma perfect for those looking to advise in the nutrition and holistic health field. Many graduates go on to work for private practices, wellness centers, healthcare offices, health food stores, gyms, spas and other non-hospital non-institutional settings.



In ten months, students are taught through 16 seminars held twice a month on Sundays, allowing students to have full-time jobs as they complete their certification. Classes include Basic Nutrition, Advanced Nutrition, Herbs and Mushrooms, Homeopathy, Nutrition and Immunity, Detoxification, Weight-Loss Systems, Nutrition and Chronic Diseases, Sports Nutrition, Fitness and Exercise, Healing Psychology, Health Assessment I, Health Assessment II, Clinical Assessments, Counseling Practicum, and Business Practicum.



After graduation, graduates will have access to the Academy of Natural Health Sciences wholesale warehouse. This gives graduates sources they would not find in many schools since graduates will have access to hundreds of vitamins and supplements at wholesale prices which are extremely beneficial if they open their own private practice.



Graduates will also have access to the academy’s field support. This allows graduates to contact instructions any time after graduation for advice and support during their new venture.



Last, graduates have access to multiple professional resources including many online journals, newsletters and websites that can be beneficial to continuing education.



A diploma from the Academy of Natural Health Sciences can be extremely beneficial in a time where people are noticing that regular pharmaceutical medication is not always the best option. Students will learn the benefits of nutrition and holistic health to be able to consult those all across the United States. Those who graduate with certification are eligible for additional certification by the American Association of Nutritional Consultants.



For more information, visit the Academy of Natural Health Sciences website at www.anhs-school.com.



Classroom program click here http://www.anhs-school.com/nutrition---classroom.html



Online program click here http://www.anhs-school.com/nutrition---online.html



Media Contact ??

Academy of Natural Health Sciences ?

102 Green Street?Woodbridge, NJ 07095?

Phone: 732-634-2155?

awc29@netzero.net