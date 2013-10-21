Academy Offers Specialist Training in How to Become a Detoxification Specialist

Woodbridge, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- The Woodbridge, New Jersey-based Academy of Natural Health Sciences (ANHS) has announced a 100 hour home study course in a detoxification specialist program, as the latest in its online training courses. Experts at http://www.anhs-school.com/detoxification-specialist-reg.html are engaged to train the student in how to properly detox, and upon completion of the course these students can be certified as a competent professional in the field. The webmasters discuss the details of this course on the website in order to encourage personnel of all kinds to obtain certification and professional status.



“Our Detoxification Specialist program,” states the site, “can help prepare anyone to be a detoxification consultant and is a great detox certification for massage therapist, spa personnel, estheticians, exercise instructors, personal trainers, coaches, nutritionists and medical professionals.” In addition to testing materials and assignments, optional seminar dates are provided such that the home study student can attend a detox seminar at the Woodbridge location. Graduates of the training also provided access to select, high quality detoxification related nutritional products at wholesale rates, which may be consumed by the graduates themselves, or made the basis of an income opportunity.



The Academy of Natural Health Sciences Detoxification Specialist training program covers all aspects of proper effective detoxification methods used in a safe manner. The program covers:



Colon cleansing, intestinal motility, intestinal permeability (leaky gut), intestinal dysbiosis, detoxification of parasites and candida, H. Pylori, detox diets, heavy metal detoxification, fasting, acid/alkaline balance, fiber, food combining, detox vitamins, minerals, herbs and nutrients, prebiotics, probiotics, comprehensive digestive stool anlaysis testing, amino acids, intestinal immunity, liver protection and liver diseases, how to detoxy the kidney, skin, liver, blood, etc.



The need for additional detoxification expertise (that this training course attempts to meet) is recognized in light of the current food and environmental toxins in New Jersey and elsewhere.



By providing formal training in how to properly detox these patients, the ANHS Exclusive Program is serving a strong and relevant need that has emerged in recent years. The Academy offers the detox course for $295, with an extra $90 fee to cover textbooks and materials. Minimum qualifications for acceptance of applications for the home study program is a high school diploma and/or GED, or diploma from a college or vocational school (alternatively a TABE test can be taken). The Academy expects the demand with this type of training to keep rising in the short term, and remain a needed service for some time to come.



Learn more about the program by visiting - http://www.anhs-school.com/detoxification-specialist-reg.html



About Academy of Natural Health

Academy of Natural Health Sciences is a New Jersey State Licensed school with approved educations program by the New Jersey Department of Education. This approval shows the competency and knowledge of the program to make them fully versed in aromatherapy.



Media Contact



Academy of Natural Health Sciences

102 Green Street

Woodbridge, NJ 07095

Phone: 732-634-2155

awc29@netzero.net