ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals - Product Pipeline Review 2012 provides data on the ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.



This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct’s proprietary databases, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct’s team.



Scope



- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Brief ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.

- Review of current pipeline of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. human therapeutic division.

- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.

- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.

- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.

- Recent updates of the ACADIA Pharmaceuticals' pipeline in the last quarter.

- Key discontinued and dormant projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Evaluate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.

- Assess the growth potential of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. in its therapy areas of focus.

- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the ACADIA Pharmaceuticals R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.

- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.

- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc..

- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.

- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and identify potential opportunities in those areas.



Keyword



Current R&D Portfolio of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.; ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key Therapeutics; ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - News; ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Latest Updates; ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Pipeline; ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Discontinued/Dormant Projects



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