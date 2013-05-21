Acadsoc Offers Free Consultation on Options to Study in UK

Luohu District, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Acadsoc, the online Academic Society offers consultation for study abroad options to students wishing to continue their studies out of their native country. The society specializes in connecting the students with institutions in UK depending on their career interests. The site offers to help fulfill the dream of students to follow the courses of their choice at UK. The company offers to provide the best consultancy services that would cover all the necessary details about pursuing studies at UK.



The consultancy founded by Alice and Anson, alumni of Imperial College London have the experience of more than a decade with the studies and work environment of Britain. The company was started to promote British Education and aims at finding and directing students to the right colleges and courses according to their talent. They provide free assistance to the students regarding all the necessary formalities right from the selection of college.



The site has options for registering queries that would need forms to be filled out with details of the candidate interested in study abroad UK option. The site allows for email inquiry from candidate too. The site features the details of various schools and colleges in UK along with the courses offered, arranged alphabetically. “Acadsoc aspires to become the world’s largest online academic society offering the most comprehensive range of courses”, says Alice, one of the founders of the society.



The society offers online tutoring classes too. They are aimed at enabling distance learning through E-learning. These classes are available for almost all range of subjects, from languages to academic subjects. “I learned A-level Economics, Mathematics and Business Studies via Acadsoc.com which provides access to great teachers without having to leave home”, says Julia Yung, one of the students of the tutoring classes. The site has been developed with the motto of ‘education without boundaries’.



For study abroad options, visit http://studyabroad.acadsoc.com



About Acadsoc

