AcadSoc Online Academic Society Offers Online Tutoring for Struggling Students

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Online learning has exploded over the last several years with an ever increasing number of people taking accredited courses online or turning to the internet for solutions when trying to improve their grades. Now there is a space in which individuals can teach and learn easily and effectively that leverages the full power of the internet. AcadSoc is an online academic society that is now open to students and tutors both who wish to have a powerful and flexible set of tools to meet their learning needs.



AcadSoc online distance learning allows people from different countries to come together to get expert advice and guidance, particularly in the field of languages, where individuals are constantly set back by issues like pronunciation, idioms and imperfect prose.



AcadSoc online tutoring allows students looking for a student to supplement their middle or high school education to get a registered tutor who will help them to catch up on subjects like Math, English, History and Science. The site has a list of available tutors so users can choose for themselves who to engage with.



AcadSoc online E-learning allows users to take courses online that are accredited by colleges and universities in an environment that proactively aids study, helps students chart progress and keeps track of completed work.



A spokesperson for AcadSoc explained, “The E-Classroom structure allows for maximum freedom and flexibility by using an open-source model while retaining a powerful feature set that includes video tutoring, virtual classrooms and a resource management centre that keeps course files and completed work in a readily available database accessible from any computer with internet access, making it truly mobile and flexible education. We are always happy to invite new teachers, tutors and experts interested in tutoring into our fold and they too will find that AcadSoc makes their job easier than ever.”



About AcadSoc

Acadsoc provides a powerful interactive platform to teach and to learn with Acadsoc E-Classroom. The platform has more than 500,000 tutors from all over the world helping students to create an effective learning style and matches the needs of individuals to suitable teachers. The tutors can also offer their lessons at a time that is convenient for them. Whatever topic or course that interests you, Acadsoc is here to help. For more information, please visit: http://www.acadsoc.com/