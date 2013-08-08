Acadsoc.com as a Leading Online Tutoring Company Is Going to Invite Hundreds of Professional Tutors from Ivy League & the Top 20 US Universities Tutor Club

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Acadsoc.com is a leading Online Tutoring Company that is gaining in popularity day by day. The company consistently strives to hit the competition by offering unmatched online tutoring opportunities. For example, these days, they are going to invite hundreds of professional tutors from Ivy League & the Top 20 US Universities Tutor Club.



Staying at the top of the class isn’t always easy. So Acadsoc always offers unrivaled online tutorial opportunities for both educators and even the most top-notch teachers.



They are proud to invite numerous professional tutors from Ivy League & the Top 20 US Universities Tutor Club . They mainly aim at offering exceptional online tutoring services to all users. This online tutoring program will provide users with the academic support they need to succeed in the live classroom. The far better, in this program some users will enjoy a free trail.



"In fact, there are many online tutoring companies that offer online tutoring services to students. But, Acadsoc generally follows exceptional rules and regulations while appointing tutors. By inviting specialized tutors from Ivy League & the Top 20 US Universities Tutor Club, we are actually showing to which extent we are separating ourselves from the competition. Such type of exclusive online tutoring programs allows us to strongly pay an arm and a leg in the crowd. Moreover, we consistently change our tutorial models to be able to compete with the lower prices." A responsible person at Acadsoc online tutorial company confirmed.



The program enjoys flexible timings as it will work round the clock and the students can choose the time best suited for them. They also try to reach a perfect match where the tutor and student are concerned so as to bring out the best results.



The program will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and will cover everything in math, science, social studies and English. More details from http://www.acadsoc.com/



Here are the details of subjects:



MATH

- Algebra I

- Algebra II

- Pre-Aetry

- Trigonlgebra

- Geomometry

- Calculus

- Statistics

- Elementary Math (4th-6th Grades)

- Middle Grades Math (7th - 8th Grades)



SCIENCE

- Chemistry

- Physics

- Biology

- Earth Science

- Elementary Science (4th-6th Grades)

- Middle Grades Science (7th - 8th Grades)



ENGLISH

- Essay Writing

- Literature

- Proofreading

- Elementary English (4th-6th Grades)

- Middle Grades English (7th - 8th Grades)

- High School English (9th-12th Grades)



SOCIAL STUDIES



- U.S. History

- World History

- Elementary Social Studies (4th-6th Grades)

- Middle Grades Social Studies (7th - 8th Grades)

- High School Social Studies (9th-12th Grades)



About Acadsoc.com

It is a top-notch online tutoring company where both learners and teachers can find a wide range of online tutoring opportunities. For teachers, users can set up an e-Classroom in 5 seconds, record lessons, highlight and draw over the work and share applications. For Learners, they can find tutors with dynamic educational backgrounds, a wide range of classes, flexible learning time, secure online payment system, money back guarantee and free trial available.



Contact:

- Email: info@acadsoc.com

- Hong Kong

- Headquarter Address: Unit 12-13, 20/F, North Tower, Concordia Plaza, No.1 Science Museum Road, Tsim Sha Tsui East, Kowloon

- Concept Store Address: Unit No.633A, 6/F, Star House, No.3 Salisbury Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon

- Tel: (+852) 2302 4262

- Fax: (+852) 2302 4262



- China

- Add: Room 1612-1616, Yingchun Road, Overseas Friendship Building, Luohu District, Shenzhen

- Tel: (+86) 755 8238 9403

- Fax: (+86) 755 8238 9403



- UK

- Add: Landmark East Tower, 24 Marsh Wall, London, E14 9BT, United Kingdom

- Tel: (+44) 208 816 9657



- New York

- Add: 82 Nassau Street, #258, (Wall Street) New York, NY 10038

- Tel: (+1) 646 7972771

- Customer Service



- Student Hotline: (+852) 8199 0315

- Tutor Hotline: (+852) 8199 0462

- Study Abroad Hotline: (+852) 8199 0176