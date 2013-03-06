Acai Berry Select - How Does It Improve Body's Weight Loss Mechanism

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Acai Berry Select is a US manufactured weight reducing supplement extracted from the tropical Acai Berry from the Amazon. Fruits and their extracts are natural anti-oxidants which help release the toxins from the body and purify the blood, resulting in better circulation and improved physical and mental performance.



The Acai berry is a super fruit which has higher concentrated level of antioxidants which are ten times more than red grapes, two times more than blueberries, and thirty times more than pomegranates. Products with Acai berry extract are beneficial for a number of reasons



- They act as a detoxifying agent

- Improve skin texture and complexion

- Regular consumption of Acai Berry extract promotes good blood circulation, increases energy and helps fight fatigue

- Help in decreasing cholesterol levels.

- Boosts the body's metabolism to get rid of excess fats and calories

- Enhances the immune system and the body's capability to fight against any harmful chemicals

- Enhances muscle and bone strength

- Help maintain good eye vision



Because of its anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties, the Acai berry has also been dubbed as 'Youthberry' and 'Botox in a bottle'. The extract from the fruit has gained so much popularity that it made its way to the Oprah Winfrey Show with Dr. Perricone claiming it to be the Number 1 Superfood. Not only is the fruit a potent fat buster, a recent study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry revealed that Acai berry extract at varying combination and concentrations helped promote destruction of up to 86% of leukemia cells. It keeps away diseases such as diabetes and cancer as well as hinders physical phenomenon like premature skin aging



With all its beneficial properties, Acai Berry Select is a sure shot for all weight watchers to boost their weight loss program. Doctors as well as physical trainers say that it brings the right amount of motivation into the equation for anyone who is striving to get rid of the extra inches without any changes in their diet.



Acai Berry was harvested by Brazilians for hundreds of years as a food staple and for their rejuvenating and detoxifying properties. Acai berries have been all over the media, from articles in fitness magazines to feature their natural weight loss properties.



