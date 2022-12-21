ACAMS Conference Targets Anti Money Laundering and Financial Crime

Reykjavik, Iceland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- Anti-Money Laundering Compliance has moved to the top of the agenda for organizations globally today. Fighting illicit finance is a key priority for enterprises across Canada and information sharing and collaboration remains a key part of making this effective. The most recent ACAMS conference, which took place in October, had a lineup of more than 40 expert speakers on this subject and focused on targeting money laundering and financial crime. It featured a range of sessions designed to improve understanding of Anti-Money Laundering Compliance, as well as the tools available to any business to combat financial crime.



During the two day conference, attendees were given a wealth of opportunities to better understand Anti Money Laundering Compliance and how to implement it more effectively. This included learning the latest guidance on regulatory priorities and financial crime threats, as well as best practices and guidance on detecting illegal activities. The line-up for the conference featured representatives from the Department of Finance, the Bank of Canada and FINTRAC, as well as the Cullen Commission and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police as well as a keynote address by the Hon. Austin Cullen, former head of the Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia. Cracking down on money laundering, on organized crime and the entities that facilitate it was the focus for the conference, which was designed to enable cross-industry collaboration and target anti-money laundering and financial crime.



Anti-Money Laundering Compliance is already a key global priority but likely to become increasingly so in the coming years. ACAMs CEO Scott Liles highlighted how the pressure to identify and report suspicious activity is only likely to increase in the future as regulators require firms to be more effective at Anti Money Laundering Compliance. It's clear that this remains a confusing area for many and one where transparent and effective structures are vital. That's why the Lucinity platform was developed - to give any organization the opportunity to refresh and review Anti Money Laundering Compliance to ensure that key standards are being met. Lucinity software includes all the essential components necessary to implement more effective Anti-Money Laundering Compliance, including transaction monitoring, actor intelligence and SAR management. It has been specifically designed to be easy to use to make more effective protection broadly accessible. The advanced design of Lucinity software integrates the most powerful elements of human intelligence alongside everything that AI has to offer to create a much more effective Anti-Money Laundering Compliance tool.



Since Lucinity was first established in 2018 the firm has expanded significantly, responding to the ever-increasing demand for Anti-Money Laundering Compliance made simple. Today, the firm has locations in Reykjavik, Brussels, New York and London and continues to reach more enterprises every day. The mission to Make Money Good has driven Lucinity's progress so far, which is rooted in strong core values, such as a belief in shared intelligence and being empowered by a quiet strength, pursuing excellence with integrity and humility.



Founder and CEO, Guðmundur Kristjánsson, comments, "Lucinity's unique experience in banking, compliance, regulation, and data science has helped us develop a new approach to tackling money laundering—harnessing the best of human intelligence and augmenting it with advanced AI.

Our simple-to-use systems work with analysts, not against them, complementing their skills and making them superheroes so they can take on financial crime, saving institutions time and money in the process.



We believe that by transforming AML, we can have a tremendous positive impact on society. Money laundering is a crime that fuels crime. That is why we set out on the mission of Making Money Good."



