Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.



Tucson, AZ based Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $11.16 million in 2020 to $11.78 million in 2021, and that its Net Loss decleind from $78.39 million in 2020, to $77.7 million in 2021.



On October 21, 2022, after market hours, Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. filed a current report with the SEC which announced that, pursuant to discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), the Company would, among other things: "(i) discontinu[e] the U.S. marketing and distribution of [its Accelerate Arc system and related BC Kit (collectively, the "Accelerate Arc Products")] for positive blood culture processing and subsequent identification by mass spectrometry for diagnostic use; (ii) remov[e] and/or correct[] all U.S. promotional information within the Company's control (e.g., website, labeling, social media, sales associate information, or other promotional material) regarding the diagnostic use of the Accelerate Arc Products as Class I devices or as devices intended as positive blood culture processing devices for subsequent identification of microorganisms by mass spectrometry; and (iii) revis[e]/remov[e] the Company's registration and listing of the Accelerate Arc Products as Class I devices."



Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) declined to 0.89 per share on October 24, 2022.



