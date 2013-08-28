Accelerated Aging Is a Mistake; a Mistake We Can Avoid with Education

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- We wouldn’t expect a car to run well if we didn’t maintain it, yet we expect our bodies to keep going even when we eat a poor diet or do little to no exercise. We all have to age, that’s a given, but we don’t have to accelerate the process and get old before our time. Dr. Raymond Francis has already helped thousands put “incurable” diseases into remission, shed excess weight, and achieve peak immunity from disease. Now, in his latest book, Never Feel Old Again (HCI Communications), he shares his ground-breaking approach to help us reverse accelerated aging and enjoy robust health and wellness.



“What is astounding is that today we are measuring 30 year-olds with the biological markers of 80 year-olds and a few years ago 10 year-olds were measured with the biological markers of 45 year-olds!” says Dr. Francis. “If you are biologically 45 at age 10, what will you be at age 50?” This has produced an epidemic of children suffering from diseases of aging such as cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. While these children are chronologically young, they are biologically old!



Accelerated aging is not natural yet it currently affects our entire society, resulting in widespread chronic and degenerative disease and out-of-control healthcare costs. The good news is that the human body is a self-repairing system and as long as we support its repair function, we can stay biologically young. In Dr. Francis’ book, readers gain a fundamental understanding of why we experience accelerated aging and learn how to keep their bodies in good repair to look and feel their best at any age.



In our celebrity-driven society that promotes surface beauty, people panic when they feel or look old and often tend to see plastic surgery, Botox injections, fillers, or even hormone-replacement therapies as the answer. The author reminds us: “These things do not yield meaningful results because they fail to activate the body’s self-repair mechanisms and often make it worse by introducing additional toxins into the body.” Dr. Francis’ book provides a simple system of health and disease that almost anyone can understand and put to use in their life enabling them to get healthy and stay that way!



About Raymond Francis

Raymond Francis is an internationally recognized leader in the field of optimal-health maintenance. A chemist by training and a graduate of M.I.T., he is the author of numerous bestselling books that have been translated into five languages. Raymond is the creator of the Beyond Health Model, a revolutionary and simplified understanding of health that can be taught to a child yet is powerful enough to cure terminal cancer. He used his knowledge of biochemistry to save his own life over 28 years ago and today, at age 76, he enjoys an extraordinary level of health. A guest speaker on over 2000 radio and TV shows, Raymond has addressed health conferences nationwide and around the world.



For more information, please visit: www.raymondfrancisauthor.com



Never Feel Old Again

By Dr. Raymond Francis

Publisher: HCI Communications

ISBN-10 0757317324

ISBN-13 978-0757317323



TIP SHEET:



Russell L. Blaylock, M.D., CCN, Theoretical Neuroscience Research, LLC, author of Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, Health and Nutrition Secrets that Can Save Your Life and Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills: “Raymond Francis adds another excellent book to his previous masterpieces. This is a powerful formula for health that should remain in one’s library for frequent reference. It is one of the most sensible books on maintaining health and avoiding frailty of old age I have ever seen. We all owe Raymond Francis a note of gratitude for this wonderful book.”



PR Contact Information:

Kelly Florko

Ascot Media Group, Inc.

Post Office Box 133032

The Woodlands, TX 77393

Office: (281) 324-2180

Direct: (713) 446-8815

news@ascotmedianews.com

www.ascotmediagroup.com