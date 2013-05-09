Accelerated Waste Solutions Offer Junk Removal Services at 25% Less

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Accelerated Waste Solutions or AWS, a leading junk removal services providing company in Tampa Bay Area has now started junk hauling in Tampa at the lowest prices ever offered. Their junk removal in Tampa has been appreciated by thousands of customers.



They help people remove the items that aren’t salvageable, so they can begin the Recovery Process. Considered as Tampa’s natural disaster trash removal & debris cleanup professionals, they help with fallen trees, yard debris, & yard waste left behind after tropical storms & hurricanes.



According to a company representative, “In addition to residential junk removal services, we also offer full service junk removal & disaster recovery clean up services for Tampa Bay Area, Palm Beach and Ft. Lauderdale, etc. amongst others.”



He further added, “Competency is what makes us one of the best providers for junk hauling in Tampa. Apart from being competent, we are the company that provides cost-efficient junk removal and hauling services in the city.”



The company caters requirements from businesses, apartments, complexes, property management companies, builders and contractors, real estate agents, reo properties, rental properties, and more.



AWS is committed to doing what it takes to streamline and completely address the recycling needs that have long been neglected in the multi-family sector. Multi-family apartment recycling was difficult to implement, due to a myriad of reasons, including convenience, contamination, cost of service, and lack of available space.



These are the reasons why AWS strives to not only increase availability of recycling in multifamily dwellings, but to make it easy for residents and managers also. They share information to create the infrastructure to foster the success and long-term green sustainability of our multi-family recycling (Apartments & Condominiums) programs.



About Accelerated Waste Solutions

Accelerated Waste Solutions are a home-grown full service junk removal & hauling company based in Tampa Bay. They specialize in hauling junk, appliances, or anything else the customers need taken away. They are available 24/7 to provide the customers with a free quote about the services the customers require.



To know more about the company log on to http://acceleratedwaste.com/