AcceleratedMfgBrokers.com Announces Pump & Valve Manufacturing Business for Sale

Lopatcong, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- AcceleratedMfgBrokers.com announces the exclusive listing of a successful northeast based pump and valve manufacturing and repair company available for purchase. AcceleratedMfgBrokers.com said the company provides complete system design and installation as well as repair of existing systems. The listing states all repair and replacement parts for flow control equipment and facilities are manufactured in their shop. This in-house manufacturing capabilities allows the company to provide emergency repair services for aging infrastructure in a fraction of the time it would take to order a part from their largest competitors, according to AcceleratedMfgBrokers.com



The manufacturing company has established a streamlined engineering and manufacturing process which allows the company to produce custom products and repairs in days or a few short weeks time, which takes larger companies 20-25 weeks to complete, said Fran Brunelle, representative for the establishment being sold. "The pump and valve manufacturer being offered has expanded and thrived for three decades because of its manufacturing and engineering capabilities," said Brunelle. He added, "With the nation’s aging infrastructure, the industry is poised for exponential growth."



The company is competitively priced at $2.45 million. For more information please visit http://www.AcceleratedMfgBrokers.com or call 908-387-1000



About AcceleratedMfgBrokers.com

AcceleratedMfgBrokers.com is a company that specializes in the sale of manufacturing companies and machine shops throughout the United States. The company’s committed to its success as a business broker specializing in a particular field. Manufacturing is the specialty of AcceleratedMfgBrokers.com and home in which it sells millions of dollars each year in equipment, businesses, product lines and industrial real estate.



For more information contact Fran Brunelle at 908-387-1000 or visit http://www.AcceleratedMfgBrokers.com



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