Accelerating Growth Through Splitting Up Operations - New Market Report

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Accelerating Growth Through Splitting Up Operations"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Most global packaged food players have been very active in aligning their businesses with key trends, which, in addition to acquisitions and active portfolio development, included some significant corporate restructuring. A number of multinational food and beverages players chose the tool of corporate restructuring in order to achieve their growth and/or profitability objectives. As the newly created entities start trading, advantages and challenges need to be evaluated.
Euromonitor International's Accelerating Growth Through Splitting Up Operations global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
