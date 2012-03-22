Accell Security Helps MSPs and IT Consulting Firms Get Started With Security

Birdsboro, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- When it comes to helping managed IT service providers and IT consulting firms get a leg up on IT security or gain the right knowledge to get started with IT security, there is no one better than Accell Security’s Wendy Frank.



Ms. Frank ran a very successful MSP in Eastern Pennsylvania and centered Accell Technology’s MSP practice on providing small and mid-size businesses across the region with IT support.



Ms. Frank always had a passion for serving the community that provided her with the knowledge needed to build a successful business. Today, Ms. Frank and the team at Accell Security support those managed service providers and IT consulting firms in their efforts to protect their clients from threats.



“Security is crucial today,” said Ms. Frank. “When a managed service provider can ensure that clients are completely protected, she truly becomes a trusted IT advisor and not just an IT person.”



Accell Security has released a white paper on what MSPs need to do now to properly prepare to offer security to clients. This white paper is available free of charge to any IT service firm needing the right security advice. Download Accell’s MSP Security whitepaper at http://www.accellsecurity.com.



About Accell Security

Accell Security, Inc. is the expert IT security specialist looking out for your business. The company was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing personal IT services and support to businesses in the Eastern Pennsylvania area. Accell Security provides a number of IT security services including forensics, penetration testing, ethical hacking services and compliance auditing. To learn more about Accell Security’s complete range of services, visit http://www.accellsecurity.com.



Wendy Frank is a trained and certified professional holding CISSP, CISA, MCSE, MCT certifications.