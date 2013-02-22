Accelr8 Technology Corporation (AXK) - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Study Released

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Accelr8 Technology Corporation (Accelr8) is a medical device company. It undertakes the development and commercialization of integrated system that identifies bacteria and their mechanism of antibiotic resistance they possess in critically ill patients. The technology components of the company include integrated analytical systems and OptiChem bio-coatings. The flag ship product of the company BACcelr8r is in the development stage. The company has registered trademarks for OptiChem, and BACcelr8r. It is entered into the life sciences industry after acquiring OpTest portfolio of technologies. Accelr8 is headquartered in Colorado, the US.
Accelr8 focuses on consolidating its position as a licensor and alliance partner. It also seeks to expand its platform applications to integrate and enhance capabilities of its proprietary platforms. To this end, the company recently extended its partnership with Novartis AG regarding its product system BACcel.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Accelr8 Technology Corporation portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
