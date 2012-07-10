Accent Invest Now Offering Property for Sale in Varna, Bulgaria

Varna, Bulgaria -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- A media rep for Accent Invest today announced the company is now offering property in Varna, Bulgaria. The company’s website features apartments, warehouses, office buildings, single family homes and lots. Homebuyers can search for homes and other types of property using specified criteria that meet their needs such as square footage or pricing.



Varna is the third-largest city in Bulgaria and it is home to more than 334,000 inhabitants. The city hosts the largest seaside resort on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast which is a plus for boating aficionados and families that enjoy going to beach on the weekends.



Varna real estate isn’t extremely expensive which makes it the perfect place for retirees. A one or two bedroom home near the sea will cost about 80000 EUR and apartments are a lot less expensive. Currently, Accent Invest offers luxurious apartments at the Golden Sands resort for about 29550 EUR some of which are semi-furnished.



“I want to say thank you for all the information you guys have on this website. I have been thinking about moving to Bulgaria for about two years now and I think I’m ready to make my move. Now I just need to decide on what city I want to live in. Varna sounds and looks like a nice place but I want to do a little more research before I make my final decision.” – Melinda Appleton



The Golden Sands resort is well-known throughout the world for its luxury sea view apartments with air conditioners, telephones, cable television and Internet connections. The kitchens come furnished but the main advantages of this apartment complex are the attractive location, the high quality of the development and its proximity to the sea coast.



The website http://www.accentinvest.com was launched in June of 2008, as a corporate website for Accent Invest which is one of the most successful and leading Bulgarian real estate agencies. The company’s headquarters are based on the Black Sea Coast in the sea capital of Bulgaria.



