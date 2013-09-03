Accent on Seniors Provide Free Information on Suitable Nursing Home

Encino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- With the growing concern over the condition of elderly people at nursing facilities, those that have loved ones at the prime of their lives can finally get the best information on the ideal nursing home for their loved ones. One of the biggest networks that support families in need of elderly care, Accent on Seniors, allows families to find the best residential facility for their loved ones.



Operating since 2001, Accent on Seniors is a free senior living resource that aims to aid families on finding the most suitable senior care in California. Accent on Seniors has already helped more than 30,000 families by evaluating 3,000 facilities in the state, which include senior care for Alzheimer’s/Dementia, senior home care and nursing services, and retirement communities.



Users on Accent on Seniors get free personalized information about qualified elderly facilities and services in California. They get recommendations on senior living options based on individual preferences such as budget, location, and specific senor needs that they can enumerate onsite. Getting the right information can help families efficiently scout applicable reliable elderly homes or services nearest to them.



In addition to information about available facilities and care services available, Accent on Seniors provide information about the many considerations a family would have in choosing a suitable nursing home. They are also known for providing alternatives for families who may not find a suitable senior care service in their network, which greatly expands the choices a family caring for their elderly has.



Accent on Seniors is compensated by institutions that are within their network, and mentioning that a service one is aiming to get is referred by their office helps them keep their services free of any cost for their users.



For more information about Accent on Seniors, you can visit their website.