Accent on Seniors Supports Senior Care

Encino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Since 2001, Accent on Seniorshas been helping peoplein finding the right Senior Care in CA. Over 30,000 families in California were helped in finding their assisted living community.



Accent on Seniorsis California’s most established and biggestsenior living specialist. They guide families in making decisions related with senior assistance. They help them identify the care options and senior communities that best fit their budget, personal needs, and location preference in a short time.



Lisa M., a daughter of a senior, from Hanford, CA said, “If it weren’t for Accent on Seniors I would have spent 10x the time looking for a place for my aunt. They narrowed down the places with a comprehensive list to meet her needs and saved me days of legwork. They saved me time and money. I am grateful and will recommend them for anyone else that needs this assistance.”



They have evaluated and screened over 3,000 providers on senior care in CA including:

- Home Care/Health Care

- Assisted Living Communities

- Independent / Retirement Homes

- Residential Board and Care Homes

- Nursing Home / Skilled Nursing Facilities

- Alzheimer’s / Dementia Care



About Accent on Seniors

Accent on Seniors offers their services to families and seniors for free. They aregiven compensation by care services and senior communities when their clienteles successfully find the right senior care they desire for their loved one. Basically, they are a senior living “match-maker”.



Accent on Seniors’leadership maintains a Residential Care Facility for the Elderly (RCFE) Administrator’s license which is issued by the state of CA. This license certifiesits holder to act as the manager, or administrator, of a licensed senior community. It also certifies awareness of numerous state mandated guidelines which a facility should observe to properly care for the senior residents.



For further information, please call at: (888) 406-2580 or send an email to info@accentonseniors.com.